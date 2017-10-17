Kendall Jenner Quitting KUWTK – To Move To Paris!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

An insider has revealed Kendall Jenner has informed her mom Kris she’s done with the family’s reality show — and moving to France!

“Kendall’s been done with the cheesy PR stunts for some time,” a family insider told Radar of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“She’s fearful it’ll hold her down if she doesn’t distance herself now, while she’s on top in modeling.”

Despite her money-hungry momager Kris’ insistence she stick around, Kendall refuses to be told what to do when it comes to her career.

According to the insider, the 21-year-old reality star-turned-catwalker “wants to be phased out as soon as possible.”

“She knows people look at her and snicker because of her family and it bugs her.”

“Kendall adores her family but figures it’s death by association, if she’s not careful,” added the source.