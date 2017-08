Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kendall Jenner sure knows how to make a fashion statement! The supermodel showed off her nipples in a sheer turtleneck shop while shopping in SoHo, New York City on July 31.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!