Kelly Ripa Reveals Her Shocking New Co-Host

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ryan Secrest will be Kelly Rippa‘s new co-host on Live!

After months of speculation, the 46-year-old host announced on Monday morning that Ryan will be taking the seat next to her on her morning talk show.

“Today, the next chapter of the Live story is about to be written,” she told the audience. “Today, my new co-host will officially be joining me on Live. And today is a very good day.”

According to CNN, Seacrest will host the show four days a week from New York and return to Los Angeles for the remainder of his time.

“So excited to join this show!! @KellyRipa crushes every morning… one of my favorite people ever #livekellyryan,” Secrest tweeted.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!