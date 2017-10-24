Kelly Dodd Reveals Her Daughter Is ‘Really Happy' About Her Divorce

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kelly Dodd’s daughter Jolie isn’t crying over her parents’ divorce!

Instead, the Real Housewives of Orange County star says the 11-year-old is “really happy” about their split!

Kelly first filed for divorce from her soon-to-be ex-husband Michael in 2012, but ultimately the couple decided to work on their relationship.

However, Kelly admits now that it wasn’t the healthiest decision, and she decided to move forward with the split last month.

Kelly said she realized the need to divorce Michael after reflecting on her own parent’s relationship.

“ I just realized my parent’s relationship wasn’t healthy. And mine isn’t either” she said.

Kelly said that now that she’s going through a divorce, she feels for her co-star Shannon Beador, who recently said she feels like she and her husband David are ‘just roommates’