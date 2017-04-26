Keith To Surprise Nicole Kidman With Amazing Anniversary Gift

SHE had him at aloha! While most couples celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary with gifts of steel, Keith Urban is looking to steal wife Nicole Kidman’s heart by purchasing her childhood home in Hawaii.

“Nicole has shown Keith the house and told him that it brings back special memories of her father, who passed away two years ago,” reveals a source close to the Aussie actress, who was actually born in Honolulu and lived on Oahu until she was 4. “Being able to go back whenever she wants would mean the world to her, so Keith is determined to make it happen.”

Growing up, Nicole, 49, was given the nickname Hokulani. “It means heavenly star,” Nicole divulged. “That’s something no one really knows. Well, Keith knows it. He calls me Hokulani sometimes.” And the country singer, also 49, even has it tattooed over his heart!