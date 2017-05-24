Perry Blasted For New Song Dissing ‘Enemy’ Taylor Swift

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Taylor Swift fans were quick to react to Katy Perry’s new song ‘Swish Swish’ that many believe is a diss to Tay.

Fans called the track a low blow. A source close to Taylor told our friends at Radar, “Go back and listen to ‘Bad Blood’ — it’s a song of a lost friendship. No diss, no name calling.”

Meanwhile, the insider added, Katy was singing about “putting someone ‘in a casket’ and that they are ‘tired and should retire.’”

Perry confirmed she’s had this ongoing feud with Taylor while doing Carpool Karaoke on James Corden’s show.

