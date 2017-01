Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are the most undercover couple in Hollywood!

According to Us Weekly, the pair celebrated New Years Eve together in Miami along with Jamie’s daughter and some friends. A source told the magazine, “They’re very serious,” after the couple was spotted holding hands by the pool at a members-only club.

Katie and Jamie have never been officially spotted together but have reportedly been an item since October 2013.