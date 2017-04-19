Are Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Inching Closer To Going Public?

For years, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been one of Hollywood’s most loved-up couples — and one of its most intensely private. They were spotted enjoying a date night in New York City, and sources say it’s an indication that they’re getting ready to come out from undercover. “They don’t want to hide anymore,” an insider tells STAR.

Romance rumors started swirling after Katie and Jamie burned up the dance floor together at a 2013 charity event in the Hamptons. But until recently, they’ve preferred staying in to going out, Save for the rare low-key excursion like ringing in 2017 at the members-only Soho House in Miami.

“Katie has kept her love life private since her high-profile marriage to Tom Cruise,” says the insider, While Jamie, who has never married, has long been reticent about his relationships.