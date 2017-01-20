Kate Chastain Denies Ex Girlfriend’s Domestic Abuse Accusations

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Below Deck star Kate Chastain has denied claims that she abused her ex-girlfriend in a shocking new statement.

RadarOnline.com obtained documents that revealed Melbourne Beach police questioned the reality TV star in June 2016 after, Rocio Hernandez, filed complaints against her for battery by strangulation.

Hernandez claimed she was “verbally abused,” “choked,” and “strangled” by Chastain.

But Chastain made her own shocking statement and told police how she was the actual victim in the case and denied her ex’s claims.