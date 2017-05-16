Kim Kardashian Rushes Back To L.A. As Tensions With Kanye West Explode

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s marriage is hanging by a thread!

According to what sources told RadarOnline.com, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been desperately trying to cover up their drama.

“Kim is hiding how bad things are with Kanye right now,” the insider said.

Still, Kim continues to try and deflect from their crumbling marriage by keeping “all eyes on her,” said the source.

As Star reported, Kim and Kanye are on the brink of divorce after a year of disasters, including the drama from her Paris robbery and Kanye’s mental breakdown in the middle of his tour.

But are the troubled pair ready to work on their marriage again?

Watch Kim grab a slice of pizza in New York City before rushing back home to Los Angeles.