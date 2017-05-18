Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Refuses To Pick Up Her Calls

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kailyn Lowry’s relationship with her third baby daddy Chris Lopez is more estranged than ever, so much so, he began to block her calls.

Our friends at RadarOnline.com confirmed the Teen Mom 2 star and Lopez are on toxic terms. An insider told the site, “Kail doesn’t have his number. He disconnected his phone.” Their only method of communication is email.

The source added, “He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different.”

