STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

First Photos

He's Here! Meet 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry’s Newborn Son

The baby boy is ready for his on-camera debut.

By ,

Kailyn Lowrys newborn son is only days old – but he’s already a natural in front of the camera! Take a look at the first photos of the Teen Mom 2 star’s third child.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

Filed under:
Comments