Kailyn Lowry is only months away from welcoming her third child with estranged baby daddy Chris Lopez – but The Teen Mom 2 star was caught in bed with a new mystery man over the weekend.

Lowry flew to Los Angeles for the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday night but she wasn’t alone! Kail posted a now-deleted Snapchat photo of her in bed with a shirtless man.

