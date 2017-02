Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Justin Timberlake is a sore loser! Sources tell Straight Shuter after the 36-year-old singer lost best song at the Golden Globes Awards show, he immediately got up and left the ceremony.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!