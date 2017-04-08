Fury Road! Fans Worried Justin Bieber's Driving Habits Are Out Of Control

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Justin Bieber’s obsession with extremely fast and incredibly rare cars putting him on a road to disaster? That’s the question a new Reelz channel special hopes to answer, StarMagazine.com has learned.

In the latest edition of the documentary series, Collision Course, Bieber’s collection of custom cars are revealed to be a TRAP from which he cannot escape, as paparazzi easily identify him and hunt him down wherever he goes .

And that puts other drivers on the road at risk.

“I saw Justin Bieber behind me, really close, not giving me distance if I brake or something,” photographer Melissa Paradis recalls during the special. “I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m screwed.'”

With other paparazzi trailing behind them at a high speed, Paradis says she had little choice but to get out of their way.

“I just pulled away on the side, and Bieber went [flying by] at least 120 if not more,” she explained. “At that point I was like, you know, Bieber, you’re too dangerous for me. Peace out!”

As Star reported, Bieber’s interactions with chasing paparazzo have gone from dangerous to deadly!

In the new special, a series of accidents and incidents involving Bieber are explored to reveal his change from a sweet and innocent young talent to headline-grabbing celebrity whose driving history is putting him on a collision course.

Reelz will present Collision Course: Justin Bieber on Saturday, April 8, 9 pm ET/PT.

