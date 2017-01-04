The Next Kanye? Justin Bieber's Backstage Team Witnessing Warning Signs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Justin Bieber appears to still be struggling with his fame, so much so that he’s completely shutting out his staff now!

Rob Shuter exclusively tells Star that the 22-year-old singer is showing more signs of trouble — and his team is really starting to worry about what they’re seeing.

Watch the video above to find out what exactly has been going on backstage on Justin's tour

