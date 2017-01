Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jules Wainstein’s divorce from her estranged husband Michael keeps getting nastier.

An insider told RadarOnline.com, the Real Housewives Of New York City star was blindsided when her kids school called her looking for tuition.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!