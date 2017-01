Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jules Wainstein’s divorce is even nastier now than it was before and now she’s fearful she may lose her home.

RadarOnline.com obtained new details about their divorce. In court on January 18, the former reality TV star’s lawyer accused Michael Wainstein of not paying rent for her and the kids.

Jules’ lawyer explained, “There are eviction notices outstanding for my client’s two floors of their residence.”

