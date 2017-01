Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a rough last few years, the Duggar family have yet another scandal on their hands!

Jim Bob and Michelle’s ninth child, Joy-Anna, admitted she’s been “courted” by her 23-year-old friend Austin Forsyth but that’s not all.

A source revealed to RadarOnline.com that, “Joy-Anna and Austin have actually been having sex together for a year!”

Usually, during the courting phase all that’s allowed is just holding hands and a couple’s first kiss is usually their wedding day.