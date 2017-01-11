Kate Gosselin's Troubled Son Collin Caught Back On Camera

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After RadarOnline.com blew the lid off Kate Gosselin‘s major secret about her son Collin in November, he was finally spotted for the first time.

During Kate Plus 8 that aired on Jan. 10, the twins, 16, and sextuplets, 12, were all seen playing a trivia game. Collin, who made a rare appearance during the show, was seen on the couch and stayed quiet.

As Star reported, ex Jon Gosselin revealed his frustration when he learned that Kate had kept Collin’s location a secret from him. “I have an idea where he is, but I don’t really know where he is,” he told the publication.

Kate put Collin in a treatment center away from his Pennsylvania home several months ago. Jon claims he out his son was seeking help “in a special school for special needs kids with behavior problems.”

“I mean, I ask but she doesn’t tell me,” Jon said, adding “She doesn’t answer any of my texts.”

