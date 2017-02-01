Johnny Depp In Financial Crisis Due To His Outrageous Spending

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Johnny Depp’s wallet is feeling the crunch and the actor reportedly only has himself to blame!

In early January, the Pirates of the Caribbean star sued his former business management group for a whopping $25 million.

But, the group hit back with their own claims, explaining how Johnny is in financial trouble because of his “ultra-extravagant lifestyle” which costs Depp upwards of $2 million a month.

Depp is suing for fraud, breach of contract, and professional negligence, which has supposedly cost him tens of millions of dollars.

