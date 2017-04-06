John Tesh Is Going On A Solo Piano Tour!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

John Tesh has worked in almost every area of journalism: from newspapers, to radio, to TV and more. Now, he’s covering new ground, showcasing his musical abilities on a solo piano tour!

With six music Emmys, two Grammy nominations, three gold records, seven Public Television specials and 8 million records sold, Tesh’s recording and live concert career continues to thrive today.

Tour details below:

-04/26 Annapolis, MD

-04/28 Sellersville, PA (6:00pm)

-04/28 Sellersville, PA (9:00pm)

-04/29 Westhampton Beach, NY

-04/30 Alexandria, VA

-05/13 Atlantic City, NJ

Book your tickets here.