John Tesh Is Going On A Solo Piano Tour!

John Tesh has worked in almost every area of journalism: from newspapers, to radio, to TV and more. Now, he’s covering new ground, showcasing his musical abilities on a solo piano tour!
With six music Emmys, two Grammy nominations, three gold records, seven Public Television specials and 8 million records sold, Tesh’s recording and live concert career continues to thrive today.
Tour details below:
-04/26 Annapolis, MD
-04/28 Sellersville, PA (6:00pm)
-04/28 Sellersville, PA (9:00pm)
-04/29 Westhampton Beach, NY
-04/30 Alexandria, VA
-05/13 Atlantic City, NJ
Book your tickets here.