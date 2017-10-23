John Stamos Proposes To Girlfriend Caitlin McHugh

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

John Stamos, 54, is getting married!

The Fuller House actor proposed to much-younger girlfriend Caitlin McHugh, 31, after less than one year of dating, and she said yes!

Stamos popped the question during a Disneyland trip with his girlfriend.

He showed her a video compilation of the most romantic moments in Disney movie history and got down on one knee to the tune of The Little Mermaid’s “Kiss The Girl.”

“I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” wrote the love-struck star after sharing a cartoon image of him and Caitlin at the amusement park.

They may not have been dating for long, but as National Enquirer reported, Stamos can’t wait to welcome a child with McHugh!

The actor – who was previously married to Rebecca Romijn – was recently bashed for driving under the influence of drugs.

“I had a horrific DUI, which I’m so embarrassed by. I could’ve hurt somebody. It’s really stupid and ignorant of me, and I hated myself for that,” he told Howard Stern during a candid interview in 2016.

Shortly after, he began dating actress Caitlin McHugh, and despite their 21 year age gap, they seem happier than ever!