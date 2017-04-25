Friends Fear Jodie Sweetin Is Heading For A downward Spiral

After Jodie Sweetin claimed her ex-fiancé terrorized her in a drug- and booze-fueled rage, pals fear the former “Full House” star could fall back into her own addictions! Ex-druggie Jodie and Justin Hodak argued violently at their home in March when she tried to end their two-year engagement, sources said. Justin “screamed at Sweetin, using harshly abusive language,” Jodie claimed in court records obtained exclusively by STAR.

Despite a history of drug abuse, Justin “had been sober for a time,” but he’d been taking testosterone supplements and steroids, “Which made his temper worse, and on the night of the incident, he was abusing alcohol and marijuana,” the documents said. When Jodie asked him to leave, Justin “threatened to commit suicide,” and pulled out “a nine-millimeter pistol,” the papers said. Justin finally left, and Jodie called 911. When the police arrived, she told them Justin had stashed an assault rifle in a bedroom.

The incident was just the latest relationship mash-up for Jodie, who’s been divorced three times, and struggled with booze and drugs. Said a friend: “Jodie’s managed to stay sober for years, but after this latest upset, everyone fears for the worst.”