Friends Fear Jodie Sweetin Might Relapse Amid Family Drama

Jodie Sweetin is struggling to cope with her messy split from her fiancé, Justin Hodak, and RadarOnline.com has learned friends fear she may be on the verge of a relapse!

A close friend revealed to Radar, “Jodie has been sober for years now, but everyone around her fears for the worst after this latest upset.”

Last week, Sweetin was granted a restraining order after her ex-fiancé terrorized her in an alleged drug and booze-fueled rage.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Sweetin’s friends believe the former Full House star, who is now sober after a lifelong battle with addiction, is at risk of hitting rock bottom again.

