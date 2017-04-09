New Details Emerge About Joan Rivers' Painful Fall From Grace

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joan Rivers made the world laugh with her comedic insults and remarks in the entertainment industry, but when the camera was turned off, the star was suffering from heartache, a mountain of debt and crippling criticism about her failing career.

A new series by Reelz called Nancy O’Dell Remembers: Joan Rivers will unveil some of the late star’s darkest secrets that she was struggling with for years, especially after her husband of 23 years committed suicide.

“Look, we’ll never know why he committed suicide or we’ll never know what people said to him in this business about or her that triggered into a depression,” one insider said during the sneak peek, adding, “Of course Edgar is going to be looking out for Joan and only Joan.”

Edgar Rosenberg was mortified after he and Rivers were fired from Fox in 1987. Three short months later, Rosenberg committed suicide in his Beverly Hills hotel room following their failing careers.

But insiders — including entertainment reporter Nancy O’Dell — will sit down with Reelz to reveal more about what Rivers was going through following his shocking death, and leading to her’s in 2014.

Nancy O’Dell Remembers: Joan Rivers will air Monday, April 10, at 9 pm ET/PT on Reelz.