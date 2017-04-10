Nancy O'Dell Tells Why Stars Took Joan Rivers' Red Carpet Insults

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After Joan Rivers‘ shocking death from surgery complications in 2014, the 81-year-old will be remembered for more than just being a star in Hollywood.

In a new series by Reelz called Nancy O’Dell Remembers: Joan Rivers, insiders take a look back at the television host’s most notable ways she shifted the entertainment industry.

“She created the red carpet,” one insider said. “She took all that and made an industry out of it.”

“It was almost a compliment if Joan insulted you. If I had said some of the things that Joan would say, I think I’d have to go home and cry,” Nancy O’Dell said. “But Joan just had this way of saying things where you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh I just got insulted by Joan Rivers! I feel very big and important today!'”

But with star-power came heartache, too. The former The Late Night Starring Joan Rivers host’s husband, Edgar Rosenberg, had committed suicide in 1987 after he fell into a depression following Fox firing them both.

Watch the sneak peek clip right here on Star to see what else will be revealed in the episode!

Nancy O’Dell Remembers: Joan Rivers will air Monday, April 10, at 9 pm ET/PT on Reelz.