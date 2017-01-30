Are Financial Troubles Coming Between Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo?

In a sneak peek from the new episode of Counting On, Jessa Seawald joins her sister Jinger Duggar and fiance Jeremy Vuolo while furniture shopping. The newlyweds appear stressed about keeping on budget as they star their new lives together.

Jeremy admits, “We’ve talked a good deal about money as we’re leading up to our marriage and how we’re going to spend it and how we want to live, and it’s really been good to see that we’re both on the same page. We want to live very intentionally — we want to live certainly well within our means and be able to bless others.”

Counting On airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on TLC.