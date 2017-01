Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This week on ‘At Home With Star’ we’re giving you an exclusive look inside the home of fitness star Jillian Michaels.

The Biggest Loser coach has listed her incredible Malibu estate for a staggering $8.8 million.

It has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and is over 4,300 square feet.

The home sits right on the beach and features four balconies with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.