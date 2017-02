Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This week on At Home With Star we’re taking you inside the family home, courtesy of Redfin, that Jessica Alba just purchased for nearly $10 million.

The house is enormous at almost 9,000 sq feet and features 7 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

It’s located in an ultra private, gated community and sits on just under 2 acres of land with amazing canyon and ocean views.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!