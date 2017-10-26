Jeremy Piven Goes A-Wall On ‘Wisdom Of The Crowd’ Cast & Crew

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jeremy Piven went full Ari Gold on his cast and crew during a recent taping of his new fall show, Wisdom of the Crowd.

The poorly-reviewed CBS crime-solving show has seen a steady dip in the ratings and Piven, who won three Emmys as super-agent Gold on HBO’s Entourage, gave his co-stars an earful about the show’s downward spiral.

“He basically snapped and let everyone know that none of the reviews or the poor ratings are his fault,” a source said.

“It started out as a morale-boosting session, but it quickly turned into Jeremy calling out specific people for what he feels are underwhelming performances.”

But not everyone took Piven’s attack lying down.

According to the source, his costars Monica Potter and Richard T. Jones fired back salvos of their own.

“He plays a rich idiot on the show,” our source sniped, “so let’s just say the casting is perfect.”