Jenny McCarthy Trashes Mariah Carey For Trainwreck Performance

Jenny McCarthy was going to let Mariah Carey’s mishap while performing on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year Eve slide until the diva’s team started slandering the production company.

She said on her SiriusRadio talk show, “My sympathy stopped, however, the moment she accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging her performance.”

Mariah’s manager said the show wanted “a viral moment at any expense” and that the singer told the audio people she couldn’t hear. Jenny went on to praise the production company for being extremely supportive of the talent’s requests and providing tons of rehearsals and sound checks.

