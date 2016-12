Jennifer Lopez is one of the busiest women in Hollywood and her new show on NBC is turning out to be a disaster!

The dance show called World of Dance is a 10-episode talent competition.

A source told RadarOnline.com, “The show is a mess because they don’t know what they’re doing and there’s a ton on the line for J.Lo.”

The source added there have been problems finding the right crew, music, and dancers to be on the show.