Relationship Goals: J-Rod Hits The Gym Together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting serious! The new couple has been photographed regularly the last couple of weeks, from New York City to the Dominican Republic.

Now they’re heating up Miami and even breaking a sweat together. J-Rod was snapped leaving the gym and getting into a private car.

The former MLB star and the singer are also mixing their families. The Vegas performer posted a photo of her daughter, Emme, embracing Alex’s daughter, Nastasha, and the two were smiling from ear to ear!

