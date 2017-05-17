Jennifer Lawrence Blames Pals For 'Drunk' Pole-Dancing Video

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Lawrence made a desperate announcement on Wednesday after RadarOnline.com posted a world exclusive video of the star getting down and dirty at a strip club in Austria.

In an explosive Facebook post she wrote, “Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet,” adding, “It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun.”

The 26-year-old Hunger Games star went on, “I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night.”

“Ps that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancing [is] pretty good. Even with no core strength.”

As Star reported, JLaw was caught getting raunchy on April 27, where she was seen humping a sexy hunk and “crawling on all fours around the stage” nearly naked.

