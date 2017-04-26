I Ain't Your Mama ... But I'll Dress You! J. Lo Cleans Out A-Rod's Closet

Jennifer Lopez ain’t Alex Rodriguez’s mama, but she is picking out his outfits now that they’ve gone public. “Alex was still wearing the same jock outfits he’d worn for 30 years,” a source tells Star.

“Jennifer threw out his baggy shirts and ‘dad jeans’ and had her stylist call in slim-fit suits and tailored coats.” A-Rod isn’t the first boyfriend J.Lo has dressed. The singer raided Ben Affleck’s closet too! “I did say, ‘You’re a movie star. You should wear a suit,’ ” Jennifer admitted. “You should do this with your hair. For sure! He had some good fashion moments with me.” “Jennifer is a style icon,” says the pal. “She spends a fortune on designer duds and she wants a guy that looks as good as she does.”