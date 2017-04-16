J. Hud: Dressing room diva

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And she’s telling you, she’s not going… into an ordinary dressing room! Sources on the set of The Voice UK say that new judge Jennifer Hudson has shipped her diva attitude across the pond. “She insisted that an interior designer come revamp her dressing room,” snitched an on-set tipster.

“It had to be repainted — twice — and then she ripped out the beauty lighting to install a chandelier. The designer was there constantly.”

While the 35-year-old singer got her start on American Idol, she seems eager to forget her humble reality-TV roots. “She spent ages discussing candles and wallpaper,” detailed the spy.

“In all my years in TV production, I’ve never seen someone go this nuts over a dressing room. You’d think she was redoing a mansion.”