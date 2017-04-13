Jen Aniston Pens Tell-All To ‘Set Record Straight' Sources Say

Sources claim that Jennifer Aniston is now in the process of penning a tell-all of her tumultuous life — And the revelations could be so juicy that industry insiders are predicting the book could fetch as much as $11 million!

Now the guessing game is on about exactly what secrets Jen would finally ­reveal to her millions of fans. “When you think about it, the timing makes perfect sense,” an insider tells Star. “With her mom’s passing, it’s been a year of quiet and deep reflection on Jen’s part about everything she’s gone through.

And the simple fact is, she’s getting older. Over the years Jen has been the subject of so much wild speculation and so many rampant rumors that she may be feeling it’s time to unburden herself — and set the record straight once and for all.”