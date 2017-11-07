STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Cheeky Confession

Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Reaction To Channing’s Stripping Past Revealed!

The A-list actor worked as a stripper in his early years to make ends meet.

By ,

Before Channing Tatum made it big as an A-list star in Hollywood, he worked a bunch of odd jobs… one of them being a stripper!

So what happened when he first told his wife of eight years, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, that he used to strip for money?

“ I think it was one of the very first, like, dinners we ever had together,” he told ET “ I’m not shy about it”

“She was just like ‘what?’ She needed to know just like everybody,” he said

Luckily for him it didn’t bother Jenna too much.

“ Weirdly enough, girls ask less questions than guys do,” Channing added.

Luckily the stripping didn’t bother Jenna too much as they are still together almost a decade later.

Filed under: ,
Comments