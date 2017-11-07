Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Reaction To Channing’s Stripping Past Revealed!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Before Channing Tatum made it big as an A-list star in Hollywood, he worked a bunch of odd jobs… one of them being a stripper!

So what happened when he first told his wife of eight years, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, that he used to strip for money?

“ I think it was one of the very first, like, dinners we ever had together,” he told ET “ I’m not shy about it”

“She was just like ‘what?’ She needed to know just like everybody,” he said

Luckily for him it didn’t bother Jenna too much.

“ Weirdly enough, girls ask less questions than guys do,” Channing added.

