'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Lashes Out At Production Team

Teen Mom 2 is no stranger to controversy and now one of their stars, Jenelle Evans, is refusing to film the show!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that production is shut down because of a fight she had with the reality show’s team.

A show insider said, “She told he producers that they capitalize on all her drama and she was sick of it.”

Jenelle thinks the show is trying to make her look bad especially compared to the other women.

