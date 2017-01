Jax Taylor is known as a womanizer on the reality TV show, Vanderpump Rules, and his new girlfriend Brittany Cartwright might want to take notice! The SUR bartender admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that he’s unsure about a future leading to marriage with Brittany. They’ve only been dating for a year and there’s a 10 year age gap between them! RadarOnline.com also reported that Jax has battled rumors of being gay in the past.

