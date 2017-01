Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry‘s divorce was recently finalized but they seem to still have a lot of unresolved feelings, especially about why they split in the first place. In this bonus clip from, Teen Mom 2, they get into an emotional fight and Javi exposes Kail’s true behavior.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!