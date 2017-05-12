Javi Marroquin Could Legally Be The Father Of Ex Kailyn Lowry’s Third Baby

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Javi Marroquin might be legally responsible for his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry’s, third baby even though she announced the biological father is her friend Chris Lopez.

An attorney told our friends at RadarOnline.com, “Delaware law states that the ex-husband is presumed the father of a child if the child is born less than 300 days after the divorce.”

Javi confirmed their divorce was final in December 2016 and Kail is currently seven months pregnant.

For Marroquin not to be recognized as the father of the child, he will have to file a valid denial of paternity with the Office of Vital Statistics.

