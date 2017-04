Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry have attributed many things to their split but did Teen Mom play a role in it? Marroquin reveals how the stress of MTV series led to his divorce. “I believe that it adds stress, Javi told Posh Kids Magazine. “You’re filming these long seasons. I mean it’s human instinct to be stressed naturally.”

