The Truth Behind Janet Jackson & Estranged Husband's Split

IT’S Janet… Miss Jackson if you’re nasty! Three months after welcoming son Eissa in January, Janet Jackson and her husband, Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana, have quietly separated.

“Janet felt so stifled and suffocated,” reveals a source, who suspects the couple’s cultural differences and co-parenting styles led to their sudden split. “She just couldn’t take it anymore.”

Raised a Jehovah’s Witness, the pop star sex symbol, 50, reportedly converted to Islam to please Wissam, 42, after they wed in 2012. “Janet tried her best to be an obedient wife,” says the pal. “She covered up from head to toe and wore head scarves.” But her isolation only intensified once they moved to London.

Thousands of miles away from her family, “Janet began to feel like a trophy who was to be seen but not heard,” says the source. “She wasn’t even allowed to go out in public alone during her pregnancy!” And yet, it was the birth of her son that empowered Janet to reclaim her independence.

When her mom, Katherine, an alleged victim of elder abuse at the hands of her nephew Trent, arrived for a two-month visit in February, “Janet was shocked at how little Wissam seemed to care about her well-being, and she was also upset with herself,” says the pal. “Janet said this never would’ve happened if she had been in L.A.”

A few weeks after Katherine’s March 30 departure, moving trucks were spotted outside the couple’s London home.

Per reports, Janet and Wissam’s prenuptial agreement states that the singer would be entitled to $100 million if they stayed married for five years — which they did — and another $100 million if they had a child. “But it was never about the money,” the source insists. “Janet just wants her life back.”

And she’s almost there. On April 12, the singer took her son for a spin in a London park. “Janet pointed out the squirrels and the birds in the trees to Eissa,” says a spy. “She looked so happy and at ease, strolling in the sunshine..”

