Moving Out: Janet Jackson QUITS London Mansion She Shared With Estranged Ex

Janet Jackson has packed her things and moved out of the London townhouse she once shared with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana.
A moving company was caught exiting the mansion with boxes and other home goods on April 12.
The move seems fast, as new broke on April 7 of Janet and her billionaire husband splitting, but apparently they were living separate lives for months.
Al Mana and Jackson married in 2012 and welcomed their son on January 3 this year.
