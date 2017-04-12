Moving Out: Janet Jackson QUITS London Mansion She Shared With Estranged Ex

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Janet Jackson has packed her things and moved out of the London townhouse she once shared with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana.

A moving company was caught exiting the mansion with boxes and other home goods on April 12.

The move seems fast, as new broke on April 7 of Janet and her billionaire husband splitting, but apparently they were living separate lives for months.

Al Mana and Jackson married in 2012 and welcomed their son on January 3 this year.

