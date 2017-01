Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Janet Jackson just gave birth to her son last week and after to converting to Islam, made a special animal sacrifice.

She and husband Wissam Al Mana are facing backlash from Jackson’s family.

Her family members are devout Jehovah’s Witnesses and have clashed with Janet about her lifestyle choices.

An insider told RadarOnline.com that they think he forced her into becoming a Muslim.