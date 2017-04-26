'Stifled' & 'Suffocated!' Inside Janet Jackson's Secret Hell With Her Ex

Three months after welcoming son Eissa in January, Janet Jackson and her husband, Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana, have quietly separated. “Janet felt so stifled and suffocated,” reveals a source, who suspects the couple’s cultural differences and co-parenting styles led to their sudden split. “She just couldn’t take it anymore.” Raised a Jehovah’s Witness, the pop star sex symbol reportedly converted to Islam to please Wissam after they wed in 2012.

“Janet tried her best to be an obedient wife,” says the pal. “She covered up from head to toe and wore head scarves.” But her isolation only intensified once they moved to London. Thousands of miles away from her family, “Janet began to feel like a trophy who was to be seen but not heard,” says the source. “She wasn’t even allowed to go out in public alone during her pregnancy!” And yet, it was the birth of her son that empowered Janet to reclaim her independence.

Per reports, Janet and Wissam’s prenuptial agreement states that the singer would be entitled to $100 million if they stayed married for five years — which they did —And another $100 million if they had a child. “But it was never about the money,” the source insists. “Janet just wants her life back.”