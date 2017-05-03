Jane Seymour struck television gold in 1993 when she starred in Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, but the 66-year-old actress reveals that the road to success was not an easy one. During an exclusive interview at the Bentonville Film Festival, Jane recalls that people doubted that the show could thrive with a female lead, and that the industry as a whole seemed dismissive of women over 40.
Jane Seymour Takes On Sexism In Hollywood: 'No One Thought 'Dr. Quinn' Could Work'
She's unveiling her latest project at the Bentonville Film Festival.
