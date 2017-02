Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jamie Lynn Spear’s daughter Maddie was in a serious ATV accident over the weekend. The 8-year-old girl was reportedly riding an off-road vehicle when it flipped and she landed under water.

Jamie Spears, Maddie’s grandfather, told Entertainment Tonight, “All I can say is pray for out baby.” Jamie Lynn is Britney Spear’s younger sister and she had Maddie at only 16-years-old.

